A $50 discount brings QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS to its second-best price yet at $290

Adorama is currently offering the QNAP TS-253Be 2-Bay NAS for $289.99 shipped. Down from its $340 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer saves you $50, comes within $5 of the all-time low there, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Out of the box, this NAS has two hard drive bays for expanding your home media server and comes equipped with 4K hardware transcoding capabilities. There’s plenty of ports included here, like four USB 3.0, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and two HDMI outputs. Another perk is that there’s a built-in PCIe port, which allows you to upgrade this NAS down the road with something like a 10GbE network card or M.2 SSD cache. Rated 4/5 stars from over 105 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to grow your home media or backup server, consider picking up Synology’s One-Bay DS118 NAS for $180 at Amazon instead. This model is less capable than the lead deal with only a single bay, but offers support for up to 16TB of storage, 113MB/s speeds, and 10-bit video transcoding. For those who just want to dip their toes into the water, this is a notable option that’s also affordable.

Will the featured two-bay model not cut it for your server needs? Well, don’t forget that QNAP’s Four-Bay AirPlay NAS is currently on sale for $290 (save $70).

QNAP TS-253Be 2-Bay NAS features:

The TS-253Be features a simple physical design that can easily fit into office and home environments. It provides a PCIe port that can boost its functionality: a QNAP QM2 expansion card can be installed to add M.2 SSD caching/10GbE connectivity and support for Qtier auto-tiering technology, or a compatible wireless card can be installed to use the TS-253Be as a wireless access point.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!