Roku Premiere delivers 4K, streaming channels, more for $29 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the Roku Premiere 4K Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Also at Walmart. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a match of our previous Black Friday mention and the best available for trusted retailers by 25% or so. At $29, this is one of the lowest-priced ways to grab 4K and HDR streaming services. Features include HDMI connectivity, all of your favorite subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, and many more. Ideal for pairing with a secondary TV that may not have smart functionality. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Complete your cord-cutting setup with a 25-mile Antenna for $10. This is an easy way to pick-up local channels and its small footprint won’t take up too much space in your living room. Having an extra antenna around is a great way to complement your new cordcutting setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Roku Premiere features:

Incredible picture — simple way to start streaming in HD/4K/HDR

Easy-to-use remote, intuitive navigation and includes Premium High Speed HDMI Cable

500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels. Plus, catch hit movies, popular shows and more with no subscription or fees on The Roku Channel

Tons of streaming services available. From movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO NOW and SHOWTIME to cable alternatives like Sling TV or YouTube TV to live sports and news on CBS News, ABC News and ESPN

