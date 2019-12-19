Put Ryobi’s affordable compact drill kit under the tree for $79

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Drill Kit for $79. As a comparison, it typically goes for $99 with today’s offer matching our previous mention as well as Black Friday pricing. This basic kit includes an 18V ONE+ 1/2-inch cordless drill, two batteries, charger, and a tool bag. Great for weekend projects and DIY tasks around the house, not to mention this is an easy gift for the weekend warrior on your Christmas list this year. Opt for in-store pickup and have it under the tree by this evening. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, grab a drill bit kit and be prepared for anything. We recommend this option from DEWALT that includes a handy case so you can easily keep things in order. Not to mention, it’s been battle-tested and has great ratings across the board at Amazon.

Don’t miss our coverage of yesterday’s under $50 tool sale over at Home Depot. You’ll find markdowns on some of the biggest names out there, including DEWALT, Milwaukee, Ryobi, and more.

Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Drill/Driver Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit. The cordless drill/driver weighs only 2.7 lbs. and has an improved GRIPZONE overmold handle for exceptional command, comfort, and grip. Choose from 1 of 24 torque options on the clutch and engage this device with the variable-speed trigger in 1 of 2 speed settings (0-440 RPM or 0-1600 RPM) to match your desired application. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit includes a screwdriver bit, two 18-Volt ONE+ 1.3 Ah Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, a tool bag, and an operator’s manual.

