Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 is up to $120 off today at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 3 1.6GHz/4GB/64GB for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $280 at B&H, it has sold for between $178 and $220 at Amazon over the last year where it is now at a new all-time low. This capable Chromebook is great for web browsing or as a secondary travel system. It provides 11-hours of battery life on a single charge and a spill-resistant keyboard to protect your investment. The 11.6-inch HD anti-reflective display is supported by 4GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.0 and 64GB of eMMC storage. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
As notable as today’s lead deal is, there are options for less. In fact, we still have the Acer Chromebook 14 with a premium metal build is down to $139 (Reg. $199). But if you’re looking for a higher-end model, this ASUS Chromebook 12 with all-day battery life is down to $164 (Reg. $229) while the company’s Chromebook 11 is now $173. Either way, you might want to consider scoring one of these protective sleeves for $10 to keep your new Chromebook safe.
Prefer you a MacBook instead? The Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off right now and you’ll find even more options in our Apple Guide.
Samsung Chromebook 3:
- Up to 11 hours battery life on a single charge
- Built in security Features ensure you’re protected from viruses and Malware
- 11.6 inches HD anti reflective Display
- Spill resistant keyboard protects against accidental Damage
- Intel Celeron N3060 Processor with 4G Memory and 64GB storage; Bluetooth v4.0
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!