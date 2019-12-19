Samsung’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 3 is up to $120 off today at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is offering the 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook 3 1.6GHz/4GB/64GB for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $280 at B&H, it has sold for between $178 and $220 at Amazon over the last year where it is now at a new all-time low. This capable Chromebook is great for web browsing or as a secondary travel system. It provides 11-hours of battery life on a single charge and a spill-resistant keyboard to protect your investment. The 11.6-inch HD anti-reflective display is supported by 4GB of RAM, Bluetooth 4.0 and 64GB of eMMC storage. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As notable as today’s lead deal is, there are options for less. In fact, we still have the Acer Chromebook 14 with a premium metal build is down to $139 (Reg. $199). But if you’re looking for a higher-end model, this ASUS Chromebook 12 with all-day battery life is down to $164 (Reg. $229) while the company’s Chromebook 11 is now $173. Either way, you might want to consider scoring one of these protective sleeves for $10 to keep your new Chromebook safe.

Prefer you a MacBook instead? The Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro is $250 off right now and you’ll find even more options in our Apple Guide.

Samsung Chromebook 3:

Up to 11 hours battery life on a single charge

Built in security Features ensure you’re protected from viruses and Malware

11.6 inches HD anti reflective Display

Spill resistant keyboard protects against accidental Damage

Intel Celeron N3060 Processor with 4G Memory and 64GB storage; Bluetooth v4.0

