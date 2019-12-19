New Amazon low for Smith & Wesson’s Clip Point Blade at $24 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Smith & Wesson M&P 2.9-inch Clip Point Blade for $23.94 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $35 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around a 2.9-inch blade, this model sports a high carbon stainless steel handle painted gray. It provides a “quick and easy access with convenient pocket clip”, alongside an ambidextrous thumb knob and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking to save further can drop the price with the Gerber EAB Pocket Knife for around $7. This is one of my favorite everyday carry knives, thanks to its slim design that’s great for opening packages and the like. It has stellar ratings as well.

Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5, including more big names like Leatherman, Swiss, and others.

Smith & Wesson Folding Knife features:

DIMENSIONS: 7.1 inch (18 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.9 inches (7.4 cm) and a weight of 4.1 ounces

DURABLE: Blade is made of reliable 4034 High Carbon Stainless Steel with a grey, aluminum handle with black rubber inlay

DEPENDABLE: Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, flipper/finger actuator, ambidextrous thumb knobs and M.A.G.I.C. assisted opening making it ideal for everyday carry

