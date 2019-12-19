Take better screenshots and recordings on your Mac with CleanShot, now $10.50 (Orig. $19)

When you are sharing a design or creating a tutorial, desktop clutter and personal information can be a problem. CleanShot for Mac makes it easy to remove the background junk and blur sensitive data. You can get it now for $10.63 (Orig. $19) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

Although macOS has a built-in screenshot feature, it captures everything on your screen. That includes the rash of icons on your desktop and your email address on open windows.

In contrast, CleanShot draws a curtain over the junk. Just like your original wallpaper, you can choose a background color or custom photo. This makes your screenshots and recordings look more professional and less cluttered.

If you want to capture a specific window, CleanShot will center it perfectly in front of the clean background. You can also select any part of the screen you want to capture, and quickly blur out personal data.

CleanShot can capture screenshots and recordings in several formats. In both cases, a small overlay gives you instant access to the file.

Normally priced at $19, CleanShot is now $10.63 for a limited time with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

