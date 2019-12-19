Test if your eyesight is worsening with EyeQue VisionCheck for $51 (Orig. $69)

Getting your eyes tested usually takes time and money. But with the EyeQue VisionCheck, you can check your vision at home. This gadget even lets you order new glasses via your smartphone. This CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree is now only $51 (Orig. $69) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: MERRYSAVE15.

Getting your eyes tested by a health professional is important. But between those full checkups, you might want to keep track of your eyesight. EyeQue VisionCheck helps you do just that.

The device works in combination with your phone screen. You simply look through the eyepiece and follow the test instructions; VisionCheck does the rest. In seconds, you get an accurate reading of your vision. The app can also measure your pupillary distance with a selfie.

After three tests, you should have enough data to order new eyeglasses. The app offers a huge range of stylish frames at very reasonable prices. The EyeQue app even lets you upload your prescription, so you get the right lenses every time.

Normally priced at $69, the EyeQue VisionCheck is now 26% off MSRP at $51 with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!