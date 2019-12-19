Save $20 on Under Armour’s Hustle 4.0 MacBook Backpack at an Amazon low of $33

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack for $33 shipped. Usually selling for $55, like you’ll find direct from Under Armour, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $8, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This backpack features Under Armour’s UA Storm technology, which keeps everything protected from rain and the elements while out and about. There’s also plenty of internal compartments for storing gear and two side water bottle pockets. MacBook owners will be relieved to know that there’s a dedicated slot with room for up to 16-inch models. Over 635 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. There’s why picking up Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer for $13 with your savings is a no-brainer. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing several Timbuk2 MacBook bags on sale ahead of Christmas, with prices starting at $47.

Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element-battling, highly water-resistant finish that keeps you dry in any wet weather situation. HeatGear is a super-breathable fabric that wicks sweat and regulates body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter than ever. Soft-lined laptop sleeve that can hold a 16″ MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop

