Amazon + Google Play have HD/4K movies like John Wick, Sicario, more from $4

Amazon is offering a number of digital HD movies at just $4. One of our favorites is John Wick, which normally goes for up to $13. John Wick is a must-see action/adventure movie if you’re a fan of the style. It has a fantastic storyline and action like none-other. Keanu Reeves plays John Wick fantastically, offering a stellar performance all around. Plus, this purchase will become a permanent addition to your library. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Keep reading for more great movie deals.

Amazon movie sale:

We also spotted a number of bundle deals at Google Play. You’ll find The Dark Knight Trilogy in 4K UHD for $17.99 from up to $70. You’ll see Jurassic 5-Movie Collection 4K at $24 (Reg. $55), Harry Potter Complete Collection 4K for $45 (Reg. $70), and Ip Man Trilogy is $7 (Reg. $20).

Don’t forget about VUDU’s end of the year sale with several must-see discounts, like John Wick 3 at $10. Plus, Apple’s annual holiday movie and TV sale is finally here with deals from $5.

John Wick:

From the producer of CLASH OF THE TITANS and THE TOWN comes a tale of adrenaline-fueled revenge and redemption. When a retired hit man is forced back into action by a sadistic young thug, he hunts down his adversaries with the skill and ruthlessness that made him an underworld legend.

