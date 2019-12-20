Bella’s 7-Egg Cooker now $10 shipped + more from Dash, Mueller and Nostalgia

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Egg Cooker (14788) for $9.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $15, this is a 33% price drop, matching the listings we saw over Black Friday and the lowest total we can find. This cooker can handle up to 7 eggs at once and includes a measuring cup as well as a poaching tray for when a hard boiled egg isn’t going to cut it. The removable tray allows to you to cool the eggs under water and everything (other than the cooking base) can get thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars. More egg cooker deals below.

At just $10, this is about as affordable as egg cookers get. Other than this Crackin’ Eggs Single Egg Microwave Cooker at just under $7, today’s featured deal is the lowest price we can find for any egg cooker on Amazon. Even most microwave egg containers go for more than $10. Although, there are a few other electric cooker options on sale right now for a few bucks more that might be worth a quick browse below:

Bella Egg Cooker:

Prepare breakfast and snacks with convenience by using this Bella egg cooker. The lid, measuring cup and trays are dishwasher safe to simplify the cleaning process, while the large capacity lets you poach up to seven eggs at once. This Bella egg cooker has a 350W power output for quick heating.

