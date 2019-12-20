Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Kingdom Rush, Iron Marines, TheoTown, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we are tracking another gigantic list of notable price drops for the holidays. After seeing a massive collection of the best iOS and Mac games/apps go on sale yesterday, the App Store has exploded with deals once again. Today, we have deep price drops on titles like TheoTown, the Bridge Constructor series, Transistor, Reigns, Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush games, SPACE INVADERS, Templar Battleforce Elite and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PlantDetect – Plant Identifier: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Compass Easy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Transistor: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $13 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Animal Super Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Obscura 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACEPLAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: RayForce: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NeuralCam – Night Mode Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: MacFamilyTree 9: $30 (Reg. $60)

