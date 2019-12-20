Tidy up in the new year with Brother’s QWERTY label maker at $15 (40% off)

Amazon currently offers the Brother P-touch PTM95 Label Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Good for a 40% discount from the going rate, today’s offer matches the second-best price we’ve seen overall and has only been bested twice this year so far. This label maker features a full QWERTY keyboard, making generating new labels pretty effortless. It also features three different fonts and plenty of other customizable features. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,290 customers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to get the organizational juices flowing, consider opting for DYMO’s Embossing Label Maker instead at $10. You’ll be getting a much more basic model here, but for half the price it’ll surely do the trick for those interested in tidying up.

If you’ll be picking up the lead deal, use your savings to bring home some Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared for any upcoming cleaning projects.

Brother P-touch PTM95 Label Maker features:

This handy P-touch labeler is lightweight, portable and easy to use. It features a Qwerty Keyboard and easy-view display. Comes with a variety of type styles, frames and symbols to easily personalize your labels. Great for home and home office use.

