Save up to 40% on Dyson Pure Cool Fans, iRobot Roombas, and more at Home Depot

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of tech and home goods by up to 40% with free shipping available on most orders. Or if you’re looking to secure any of today’s buys to put under the tree, in-store pickup is available as well. One standout is on Dyson’s Pure Cool Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan at $249. Usually selling for $350, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s discount saves you nearly 30%, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $81, and marks one of the lowest prices to date. With the ability to not only cool your home, but also remove 99.97% of allergens, Dyson’s Pure Cool Fan can integrate with your smart home. While you might not use it until spring rolls around, this is your chance to score a notable off-season discount and be ready for allergy season. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to shop the entire sale right here for more.

Another standout is on the iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum bundled with three replacement filters for $449.99 shipped. Typically the vacuum goes for $650, today’s offer is being matched at Amazon, but without the additional filters. In total, you’re saving 33% when factoring in the value of the bundled extras. This robotic vacuum works with Alexa, features unique dual multi-surface rubber brushes, and a 75-minute runtime. Rated 4/5 stars from over 2,400 customers.

Be sure to head over to Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Day sale yourself to shop the rest of the discounts.

Dyson Pure Cool Wi-Fi Air Purifier and Fan features:

The only purifying fan to clean a whole room properly. We design our purifying fans to go beyond test chamber conditions and focus on real home conditions – this is more than just having an efficient filter. Dyson engineers and research concluded that to clean an entire room properly, you need to sense pollution events automatically; capture ultrafine pollutants; and project cleaner air around the room using Air Multiplier technology. Only the Dyson purifying fan is designed and tested to do all of this.

