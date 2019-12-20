ecobee’s SmartThermostat with HomeKit + Alexa is back at $199 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is offering the ecobee SmartThermomstat with Alexa Voice Control for $199 shipped. Down from $249, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. For comparison, this is what we saw the SmartThermostat drop to on Black Friday before shortly selling out. Offering learning capabilities to know when you’re normally home and away to save you money on heating and cooling costs, the ecobee SmartThermostat is an essential in any smart home. It’s HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatible for simple voice commands. Plus, Alexa’s Voice Control is built-in as it’s essentially an Amazon Echo on your wall. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

However, if you don’t need the learning aspect, there are ways to save more. Honeywell’s T5 Plus HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Thermostat is just $109 shipped at Amazon. Just know that it won’t be quite as smart as ecobee’s offering in today’s lead deal, and there’s no Alexa built-in.

Now, ditching smart capabilities completely is another great way to save. Honeywell’s T5 Touchscreen Thermostat is under $70 shipped. While there’s no voice control at all here, it’s a great way to get programming and a touchscreen thermostat on your wall.

ecobee SmartThermostat bundle features:

Help ensure optimal comfort with this ecobee smart thermostat. The voice compatibility lets you issue commands for hearing the news, ordering groceries and a variety of other tasks. This ecobee smart thermostat employs a built-in room sensor for determining cold and hot spots, while the digital display makes information easy to read.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!