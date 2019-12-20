Save $30 on HDHomeRun’s SCRIBE Duo dual tuner 1TB DVR, now on sale for $170

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR for $169.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount and the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring dual built-in tuners, you’ll be able to watch or record two different channels at a time. As the company’s first DVR, it rocks a 1TB internal hard drive which can record up to 150 hours of content. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Plex integration for tying in your OTA content with other shows and movies. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you can live without bringing home a 1TB DVR, consider picking up Amazon’s Fire TV Recast instead. At $130, this alternative sports a 500GB hard drive and two tuners to provide a similar cord-cutting experience. Though you will skip the Plex integration and some other functionality.

A perfect addition to the HDHomeRun DVR is AmazonBasics’ 35-mile Indoor TV Antenna. At $20, it allows you to pull in content from 35 miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit with local news, sports and more.

HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR features:

Watch and record live TV with this HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo. Advanced Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offer simple setup and let you watch over-the-air content from a wide variety of devices. This HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo streams up to two programs at once and includes enough storage to record up to 150 hours of live TV.

