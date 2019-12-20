Pad & Quill is now giving shoppers one more chance at some of its gorgeous last-minute leather Apple gear accessories before Christmas. Its latest 24-hour flash sale marks down a number of notable cases, Apple Watch bands, wallets and more that will drop even lower with a special promo code. With Christmas delivery still available sitewide, this is one sale you won’t want to miss. Details down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

From last-minute leather Apple gear cases and accessories to linen journals, wallets and even iPad sleeves, Pad & Quill’s holiday flash sale has some great gift ideas and everything is on sale at up to 25% off. You have until midnight tonight to place your order with Pad & Quill’s “Guaranteed Holiday Delivery”.

Last-minute Leather Apple Watch Band and more:

One standout from the lot is the Apple Watch Field Strap band for $69.23 shipped after you apply coupon code ChowChow at checkout. Regularly $90, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and a great chance to score one of Pad & Quill’s high-end Watch bands at a discount. This model is available for 42 and 44mm Apple Watches (Generations 1 through 5) and is made of a water-resistant Cordura fabric with an American full-grain leather interior/accents. There are two color options with nickel or black lugs/buckles and a discreet signature from the artisan that made it. The usual 25-year leather warranty and 30-day money back promise applies here.

Be sure to browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill flash sale right here for additional last-minute leather Apple gear accessories and more. However, you’ll find the discount code above will work on just everything sitewide.

Hit up our roundup of the best third-party Apple Watch bands out there for more ideas and Anker’s last chance Christmas sale is filled with add-ons for your handset from $7. Our Smartphone Accessories roundup and guide is the place to be otherwise.

Apple Watch Field Strap:

Cordura fabrics are widely known for their durability and strength. Built for extremely rugged environments this fabric is 10x stronger than cotton, 3x stronger than polyester, and 2x stronger than Nylon. It is resistant to abrasion, tears, scuffs, water, and stains. Ounce-for-ounce it is among the most durable fabrics on the planet. So, basically, it has an unrelenting ability to withstand intense elements from the urban jungle to the great outdoors.

