Upgrade your Christmas lights with this 2-pack of LED fairy lights at just $6

- Dec. 20th 2019 5:13 pm ET

0
Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of MINGER App-enabled Battery-powered LED Fairy Lights for $5.99 when the code H4363TGO is used at checkout. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $13 going rate, this saves you $7 and is the best available. Offering a unique app-controlled feature, these fairy lights are perfect for Christmas decorating. They’re battery-powered, making it so you can use them absolutely anywhere. Rated 4.1/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

Considering these string lights are only $3 each being a 2-pack, they’re about as low-cost as you can get on Amazon. In fact, most single packs are around $3-$4 right now that we can find.

However, for those who are wanting high-end lighting in their home, you can currently score a Philips Hue Play light kit with a Hue Bridge and $50 Best Buy gift card at $120. This is $80 in savings and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen.

MINGER LED Fairy Light features:

  • Enjoy a Beautiful Life: 16.4ft led string light creates a romantic, warm and pleasant atmosphere that will make your home, party, wedding, Christmas, holiday more enjoyable.
  • APP Control: It is recommended to use the bluetooth app within 32.8ft. You can choose 8 light modes, brightness adjustment levels, and timing function.
  • Easy to Shape: This string light is made of soft copper wire that can be easily bent and molded in potted plant, bed, display case, wall, ceiling, window, Christmas tree and outdoor. Being a designer in your life is worth looking forward to!

Smart Home Minger Govee

