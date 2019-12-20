Monoprice’s Sous Vide Water Oven now $30 (Reg. $100) + Anova deals from $70

- Dec. 20th 2019 3:21 pm ET

Monoprice is offering its Strata Home Sous Vide Water Oven for $30 shipped. This model is regularly $100 or more at Monoprice and it has never dropped below $106 at Amazon. Not only is this oven-style sous vide cooker a little bit easier to work with (you don’t need to provide your own water bath), but it’s also now one of the most affordable solutions we have ever tracked. The magnetic driven circulation system and all-in-one nature makes this one of the most convenient sous vide options out there. The touch display makes for easy customized cooking adjustments and the 8.5-quart water bath is more than enough to feed the whole family. Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for more sous-vide deals.

Best Buy is also running a notable sous vide promotion today on a popular Anova model. Simply add the Anova Precision Cooker Nano to your cart with the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer and you’ll score both for just $69.99 shipped. The Nano sous vide cooker is usually $100 on its own (currently $79) with the vacuum sealer going for $40 or more. Today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked for either device and well under the total value we saw for Black Friday. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers.

Clearly the Monoprice above is the most affordable option available today (or ever really), but there are some higher-end Anova models on sale right now for all of you aspiring pros out there:

Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even deals on kitchenware.

Monoprice Strata Home Sous Vide Water Oven:

Enjoy a sous vide cooker that does it all! No longer do you need to worry about finding the right sized pot for cooking with a traditional sous vide circulator. The new Strata Home™ Sous Vide Water Oven does all the work for you. Simply fill the pot with water, add your sealed bags of food to the water bath, set the temperature and cooking time, and let it go. The magnetic-driven water circulation system effortlessly circulates the water to cook your food evenly, locking in all the flavor and juiciness. Enjoy a perfectly cooked meal every time!

Monoprice Anova

