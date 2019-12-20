Nike’s Brasilia Backpack is 13-inch MacBook or iPad Pro-ready: $20 (Save 40%)

- Dec. 20th 2019 2:36 pm ET

$20
Amazon is offering the Nike Brasilia Medium Training Backpack for $20.25 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $5. This Nike backpack is great for the gym or as an everyday tech bag. It features a water-resistant bottom panel and has a padded sleeve that’s roomy enough for 13-inch MacBooks. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If Lenovo branding will do, have a look at its B210 Backpack for $13. This offering features enough space to stow every modern MacBook and most other 15.6-inch laptops. You’ll also find several more pockets and compartments throughout.

If you opted for the Lenovo above, you have room for larger MacBooks, including the upgraded 2019 15-inch Pro which happens to be $600 off at Amazon right now.

Nike Brasilia Backpack features:

  • Zippered main compartment offers ample storage space.
  • Lined zipper pocket is made to hold headphones or electronics safely.
  • Padded sleeve offers a safe place to hold a laptop.
  • Back panel and shoulder straps for padded comfort.
  • Water-resistant coating on the bottom panel helps protect gear.

About the Author