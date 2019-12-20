Osmo’s iPad-centered learning kits are up to 30% off with deals from $49

- Dec. 20th 2019 4:11 pm ET

Amazon currently offers the Osmo Genius iPad Starter Kit for $69.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This iPad-centered learning experience has your little play through five different included games involving shapes, problem solving, early physics, and more. The Osmo Base positions your iPad to provide a digital interface that pairs with Tangram pieces as well as number and word tiles, plus more. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the Osmo Creative Starter Kit for iPad on sale for $48.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s offer saves you 18% and matches the Amazon all-time low. Compared to the lead deal, this kit is focused around your drawing skills and includes four dry erase markers, the creative board, and a microfiber eraser pouch alongside the Osmo iPad base. Rated 4.6/5 stars

If getting your kid into the world of programming is what you’re after, then be sure to check out Kano’s Star Wars or Frozen Coding Kits. Both are currently on sale for $30 and will let you pocket $50 in savings.

Osmo brings learning to life, using hand held pieces with an iPad. A great entry to the Osmo universe, the Genius Starter Kit for iPad includes everything your kids need to experience hands-on learning and digital fun in *five* different ways. You will have the ability to monitor what your child is doing in the game and their progress as they start the program and grow into more advanced learning.

