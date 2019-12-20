Philips and Panasonic men’s shavers on sale from $30 shipped (35% or more off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Philips Philishave Electric Shaver (S3552/89) for $29.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy and at Target with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders. Regularly as much as $45 at both retailers, today’s offer is $15 or about 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This model supports up to 60 minutes of wireless shaving per charge while the integrated, skin-friendly precision trimmer pops-up for detailing work. You’re also looking at flex heads with 4 rounded profile heads “that glide smoothly across your skin.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more shaver deals.

We also spotted the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor at $99.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. The regularly $120 to $150 shaver is back down to its holiday pricing and is now matching our previous mention. Clearly you’re taking it up a notch with this option by comparison to today’s lead deal. That’s due to its 2-in-1 trimmer, wet/dry design and the shave sensor technology that adjusts overall power based on your personal beard density. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers.

If both of today’s options aren’t doing it for you, consider the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade at $25 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 6,400 Amazon customers and is almost certainly the most popular option out there right now. It won’t stay charged for quite as long as the shavers above, but it has a much more modern look to it and includes an integrated trimmer as well.

Philips Philishave Electric Shaver:

Smooth your face easily with this Philips Norelco dry electric shaver. The ComfortCut blade system with rounded profile heads provides a smooth glide to prevent cuts, and the flexible four-direction movement enables precise shaving on different facial contours. This Philips Norelco dry electric shaver has a pop-up trimmer for easy styling of sideburns and mustaches.

