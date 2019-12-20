Star Wars Maker Lab has 20 craft and science projects for just $12.50

Amazon is offering the Star Wars Maker Lab for $12.62. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $20 list price, this is a new all-time low and is the best available. Offering 20 craft and science projects from a galaxy far, far away, this book is great for all ages. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just premiered last night, making this a great option for any fan of the saga. Rated 4.4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Star Wars Maker Lab features:

With 20 amazing projects, Star Wars™ Maker Lab teaches your budding Padawan how to become a Master of science, in both the real world and the Star Wars galaxy. Using clear step-by-step instructions, the book guides home scientists and makers through each exciting experiment–from making Jabba’s gooey slime or a hovering landspeeder, to an Ewok catapult and a glowing Gungan Globe of Peace. Each experiment has fact-filled panels to explain the real-world science as well as the Star Wars science fiction from the movies.

