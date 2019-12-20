Tile’s latest wallet-friendly Slim tracker makes a great gift at $24 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Tile Slim tracker for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling or $30, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and subsequently is a new all-time low. Let’s face it, we all misplace our wallets from time to time. So whether you’re looking to prevent another incident or be proactive in case your billfold is lost or stolen, Tile Slim has you covered. This flat item finder features an entirely waterproof design that sports a 200-foot range and three-year battery life. And with delivery still estimated for before Christmas, this would make a great stocking stuffer or gift. With over 480 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Would you rather keep tabs on a pair of keys, backpack, or something else instead? Well for $19 at Amazon, you can score the Tile Mate with replaceable battery. This option mixes up the flat design found in our lead deal for something that’s a bit more compact and ideal for adding to your keychain. It’s also noticeably less than the featured offer, as well.

For more last-minute gifts, be sure to swing by our round up of ideas that should still deliver by Christmas Day.

Tile Slim tracker features:

The updated Tile Slim is as thin as two credit cards and easily slides into your wallet or Passport case. Now the slender Bluetooth tracker has a longer 200 ft range, louder ring and a built-in, 3-year battery. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to a laptop or notebook so your valuables are protected.

