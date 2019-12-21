Altec Lansing’s Bluetooth speaker is waterproof at just $12 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Last-minute Deals, Amazon is offering the Altec Lansing Mini H2O Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $11.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Down from its $30 list price, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Offering IP67 water resistance, this speaker is built to go where you do. From the shower to the mountain spring, river, lake, or even ocean, this speaker will last thanks to its 6-hour battery life. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, this is one of the most budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers on Amazon right now. For comparison, the #1 best-seller is over $20 right now.

However, those who want to enjoy their music privately might want to check out this pair of headphones on Amazon for $9.50 Prime shipped. While they’re not wireless, you’ll enjoy listening to your tunes without disturbing a single person.

Altec Lansing Bluetooth Speaker features:

Bluetooth speaker with an impressive wireless range plays music from up to 30 feet away for indoor and outdoor entertainment

Floating IP67 waterproof Certified speaker

Integrated carabiner is comfortable to carry lightweight and fits easily into a backpack

Features a 6-hour battery life to keep your jams playing all night

