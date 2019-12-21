Upgrade to the S10/+ from $600 at Amazon and get a $50 gift card (Reg. $950+)

Today only, as part of its Last-minute Deals, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 Unlocked 128GB Smartphone with a $50 Amazon Gift Card for $599.99 shipped. Upgrade to the S10+ at $699.99 shipped with the same gift card. Originally $900 and $1,000 without the added value here, these are both among the best pricing that we’ve tracked historically. For comparison, we did see the S10+ drop to $470 recently, however, there was no included gift card and it was in refurbished condition. The Galaxy S10 features a near edge-to-edge display with a “hole punch” front camera to minimize its impact on your viewing experience. Plus, the triple rear camera setup makes sure you can capture the ultrawide, wide, and zoomed shots that you want. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is designed specifically for the S10 and features a see-through clear design. This lets you see your new device’s back, considering the S10 comes in so many beautiful colors. Plus, at just $13 Prime shipped, it’s a great way to spend just a little bit of your gift card earned here.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? Sprint customers can currently nab the Galaxy S10e for just $5 per month. While it doesn’t have triple cameras, it is a great option for those who can’t drop $600 on a new smartphone.

Galaxy S10 features:

An immersive Cinematic Infinity Display, Pro grade Camera and Wireless PowerShare The next generation is here

Ultrasonic in display fingerprint ID protects and unlocks with the first touch

Pro grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro quality images of the world as you see it

