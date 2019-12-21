GLAS Smart Thermostat one-ups Nest with a beautiful OLED display: $180 (Save $45)

- Dec. 21st 2019 9:13 am ET

$180
Amazon is offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $180.13 shipped. That’s nearly $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is one of the best historic offers we’ve tracked. If you’ve been waiting to buy a smart thermostat that will uplift the look for your space, GLAS should certainly be a contender. It features an OLED display and a design that truly stands out from the competition. Some would even say it beats the look of Nest, which is highly-regarded in the thermostat market. When it comes to smart home ecosystem support, GLAS works with Assistant, Alexa, and Cortana. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of reviewers.

A more affordable alternative is the iDevices Smart Thermostat for $100. This is the thermostat I’ve been using for a around five years and have been very happy with its performance. While it may not be as pretty as GLAS, it’s quite versatile thanks to support for Alexa, HomeKit, and Assistant.

Oh, and ICYMI we spotted ecobee’s SmartThermostat with HomeKit + Alexa back at $199 last night. The deal is still live, yielding a $50 savings.

GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

  • Indoor air quality monitoring including humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2
  • Outdoor air quality reporting including allergens, air quality index and UV index
  • Works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

