Take Jaybird Tarah Wireless Earbuds to the gym or beach for $50 (Save 50%)

- Dec. 21st 2019 10:00 am ET

$50
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones for $49.99 shipped. Note: these are not expected to arrive before Christmas. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With Jaybird Tarah, you’re all set to take your tunes with you and listen without interruptions for up to six hours on a single charge. Thanks to an IPX7-rating, these are ready to go to the gym or even the beach with a design that is both water and sweat proof. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more.

If you’re an Anker fan, consider Soundbuds Curve at $22 when clipping the on-page coupon. These in many ways resemble Powerbeats, but price is not one of them. If you like thumping sound, you’re bound to appreciate Anker’s exclusive BASSUP technology which “conducts real-time analysis of low frequencies to instantly strengthen the bass output.”

While we’re talking audio-focused gear, swing by today’s Altec Lansing’s Bluetooth speaker Gold Box. This option is waterproof and features an incredibly-tempting $12 price tag.

Jaybird Tarah features:

  • 6 HOURS OF PLAYTIME – Rechargeable battery provides 6 hours of wireless play time on a single charge; plenty of power for a full training session or a day outside
  • SWEAT & WATERPROOF – Sweatproof and waterproof (IPX7) protection for gym and fitness workouts and running in all weather conditions

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Jaybird

About the Author