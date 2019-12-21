Take Jaybird Tarah Wireless Earbuds to the gym or beach for $50 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones for $49.99 shipped. Note: these are not expected to arrive before Christmas. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With Jaybird Tarah, you’re all set to take your tunes with you and listen without interruptions for up to six hours on a single charge. Thanks to an IPX7-rating, these are ready to go to the gym or even the beach with a design that is both water and sweat proof. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our review to learn more.

If you’re an Anker fan, consider Soundbuds Curve at $22 when clipping the on-page coupon. These in many ways resemble Powerbeats, but price is not one of them. If you like thumping sound, you’re bound to appreciate Anker’s exclusive BASSUP technology which “conducts real-time analysis of low frequencies to instantly strengthen the bass output.”

While we’re talking audio-focused gear, swing by today’s Altec Lansing’s Bluetooth speaker Gold Box. This option is waterproof and features an incredibly-tempting $12 price tag.

Jaybird Tarah features:

6 HOURS OF PLAYTIME – Rechargeable battery provides 6 hours of wireless play time on a single charge; plenty of power for a full training session or a day outside

SWEAT & WATERPROOF – Sweatproof and waterproof (IPX7) protection for gym and fitness workouts and running in all weather conditions

