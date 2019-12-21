Today’s monitor deals start at $100 and include offerings from Acer and Dell

- Dec. 21st 2019 10:55 am ET

from $100
0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amazon is offering the Acer 23.8-inch 1080p Monitor (R240HY) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked there. Acer’s monitor delivers a balanced size that is neither too large or extremely small. This means it will look great on most desks and will offer a respectable improvement to productivity for those that typically work from laptops. The top, left, and right sides feature minimally-sized bezels that give this affordable monitor a modern look. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and DVI. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted Dell 27-inch QHD 144Hz G-SYNC Monitor for $299.99 shipped at Best Buy. That’s $100 or so off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This gaming display may cost more than the Acer above, but it also delivers features it cannot come close to offering. A few include a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, refresh rate of 144Hz, and G-SYNC for a sharper and smoother image. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Acer monitor appears to not include an HDMI cable. No need to worry though as the savings there leave you with enough to score AmazonBasics’ 6-foot 4K-ready HDMI Cable at $7.

Acer 23.8-inch 1080p Monitor (R240HY) features:

  • 23.8″ Full HD IPS widescreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution
  • Response time: 4ms, refresh rate: 60Hz, Pixel Pitch: 0. 2745mm. 178 degree wide viewing angle, display colors: 16. 7M
  • The Zero Frame design provides maximum visibility of the screen from edge to edge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

from $100

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals Acer monitor

About the Author