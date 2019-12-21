Today’s monitor deals start at $100 and include offerings from Acer and Dell

Amazon is offering the Acer 23.8-inch 1080p Monitor (R240HY) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked there. Acer’s monitor delivers a balanced size that is neither too large or extremely small. This means it will look great on most desks and will offer a respectable improvement to productivity for those that typically work from laptops. The top, left, and right sides feature minimally-sized bezels that give this affordable monitor a modern look. Inputs include HDMI, VGA, and DVI. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We also spotted Dell 27-inch QHD 144Hz G-SYNC Monitor for $299.99 shipped at Best Buy. That’s $100 or so off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This gaming display may cost more than the Acer above, but it also delivers features it cannot come close to offering. A few include a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, refresh rate of 144Hz, and G-SYNC for a sharper and smoother image. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

The Acer monitor appears to not include an HDMI cable. No need to worry though as the savings there leave you with enough to score AmazonBasics’ 6-foot 4K-ready HDMI Cable at $7.

Acer 23.8-inch 1080p Monitor (R240HY) features:

23.8″ Full HD IPS widescreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution

Response time: 4ms, refresh rate: 60Hz, Pixel Pitch: 0. 2745mm. 178 degree wide viewing angle, display colors: 16. 7M

The Zero Frame design provides maximum visibility of the screen from edge to edge.

