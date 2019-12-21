TerraMaster’s 5-Bay USB-C DAS supports up to 60TB of storage at $160

Today only, s one of its Shell Shocker deals, Newegg is offering the TerraMaster USB-C 5-Bay RAID Enclosure (D5-300C) for $159.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you’ve got a Plex server or simply need a way to back up photos and videos, this DAS is worthy of your attention. Each bay houses a 3.5-inch hard drive and supports up to 12TB. Doing the math, this means you can max this thing out at 60TBs, which is an incredibly amount of space. One of its best features includes the fact that it uses USB-C for connectivity, making it compatible with modern Macs, PCs, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Have an old drive lying around the house? Consider picking up Inateck’s 2.5-inch Hard Drive Enclosure instead. It’s only $17 and houses a 2.5-inch HDD and also connects using USB-C. This makes it a forward-thinking tech solution that should last you for years to come.

If you’ve got a Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, or drone, another storage deal worth looking at is PNY’s 512GB Pro Elite MicroSD Card. It’s down to $70, which is a 30% savings and marks a return to the Amazon low.

TerraMaster USB-C 5-Bay RAID Enclosure features:

5-bay RAID storage, compatible with 2.5″/3.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD, supports 12TB hard drive, total capacity up to 60TB.

Unique 2+3 RAID mode: hard drive #1 & #2 can be configured as RAID 0, RAID 1 or Single disk. The remaining drives #3-5 work as single, independent drives.

