Cruise around on Bird’s 300W Electric Scooter, now down to $349 (Save $250)

- Dec. 22nd 2019 9:13 am ET

0
Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Consumer Mobility via Amazon offers the Bird 300W Electric Scooter for $349 shipped. Having dropped from $599, today’s offer is good for a 42% discount and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve ever traveled to a major city in the United States, odds are you’ve seen or even used a Bird electric scooter before. Today’s offer lets you score your own model from the well-known brand and take advantage of its 15.5MPH top speed and over 15-mile range without the rental fees. Other standout features here include ground effects lights, front shock absorption, and a lightweight design that makes for easy transportation. Rated 4.9/5 stars so far.

Alternatively, you could bring home the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $299 shipped instead. Here you’ll give up the Bird branding and some of the other higher-end features. You’ll not only still enjoy a similar top speed and improved range, but also save $50 along the way. 

Bird 300W Electric Scooter features:

Glide from A to B and back again on the Bird ES1-300 electric scooter. Outfitted with cutting-edge Bird technology, this new-age twist on the classic scooter can reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and can cover up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. It features an LED digital display, anti-lock braking, front LED light, brake/taillight and under-glow lights, as well as durable tires.

