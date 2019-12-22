Save 32% on GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Outdoor Smart Plug at an Amazon low of $27

Amazon currently offers the GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug for $26.96 shipped. Normally selling for around $40, that’s good for an over 32% discount, is $6 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With a weather-proof casing, GE’s Enbrighten Smart Plug is perfect for automating some outdoor lights, whether you’re already planning for next year’s festive display or just want to add some smarts to a spotlight. It integrates with a variety of Z-Wave systems, making this a super flexible option for expanding a wide range of smart homes. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 480 customers. More below.

For those looking to get started building out a smart home centered around Z-Wave, be sure to check out our guide on choosing the best hub from brands like Ring, Aeotec, and more. Or if you want to expand a budding setup, we have some device recommendations as well.

GE Z-Wave Plus Outdoor Smart Plug features:

Wirelessly schedule and control your home’s outdoor lighting and appliances, including seasonal and landscape lighting, fountains and pumps, from anywhere, at any time. Features one Z-Wave enabled outlet with integrated outlet cover that protects module from dirt and debris when not in use.

