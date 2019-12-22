Amazon has puzzles and education toys for up to 35% off today from under $6

Today only, as part of its Last-Minute Deals, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of puzzles with deals starting at under $6. Shipping is free in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Whether you’re looking for something classic to assemble for a 3D puzzle to piece together, today’s sale has something for everyone. One standout is on the Ravensburger Earth 3D Globe Puzzle for 22.37. Usually selling or $30, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. This puzzle is made from 540 curved plastic pieces which easily snap together. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has a variety of educational toys and more on sale by up to 30% with deals from $7.50. Here you’ll be able to save on brain games, STEAM learning kits, and more. While most won’t arrive until after Christmas at this point, these are still great ways to keep your little one’s brain active over the holiday break. Shop all of the deals right here.

Ravensburger Earth 3D Globe Puzzle features:

The Ravensburger Earth 3D Globe Puzzle is built with 540 curved plastic pieces, engineered to securely snap together without the use of glue to form a smooth and sturdy globe. Each plastic piece features a detailed section of our Earth and provides a hands-on way to explore the globe from the comfort of your living room. Numbers and arrows are printed on the back of each piece to provide direction in the building process.

