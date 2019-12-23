Save big on Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 512GB, now nearly $650 off (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 12-inch MacBook Pro 512GB in certified refurbished condition for $839.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. As a comparison, you would’ve originally paid $1,499 for this model. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being discontinued earlier in 2019, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. All-in-all, this is a great value buy this holiday season for kids or grandparents interested in a Mac, but isn’t in need of the latest technology.
Put your savings to work and pick up a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors and more. This is an easy way to ensure that you’ll have connectivity wherever your adventures take you.
Apple 12-inch MacBook features:
- 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
- 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
- USB 3.0 Type-C Port
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Force Touch Trackpad
- Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
- Slim, Compact Design
