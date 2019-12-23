AKG’s Pro Audio Headphones have dropped to a new Amazon low at $144 ($55 off)

Amazon offers the AKG Pro Audio K702 Headphones for $144 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Usually selling for $199, like you’ll find right now direct from AKG, today’s offer is good for a $55 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Powered by dual drivers, this pair of headphones sports an open-back design as well as the company’s patented Varimotion two-layer diaphragm for “improved high-frequency range.” There’s also specially shaped 3D-foam ear pads for a comfortable fit over extended listening sessions. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Update 12/23 @ 4:10pm: Amazon is offering the Jabra 65t Earbuds for $89.97 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, consider Sennheiser’s HD 599 SE Headphones for $100 at Amazon instead. This option still sports a similar open-back design, but lacks the higher-end audio fidelity as found in the featured AKG pair of cans. These trade-offs do net you a more affordable price tag too, which amounts to $44 in savings

Whether you’re planning on picking up today’s featured headphones or already have a favorite pair of cans, it’s a great idea to give them a home with a stand. We just recently put together a thorough buying guide which walks you through several options to consider.

AKG Pro Audio K702 Headphones features:

The K702’s are reference, open, over-ear studio headphones for precision listening, mixing and mastering. They combine an extremely accurate response with agility and spaciousness. This is achieved by using revolutionary flat-wire voice coils and a patented Varimotion two-layer diaphragm. A totally open design and a high-performance cable complete these reference headphones.

