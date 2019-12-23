Brother’s AirPrint Laser AiO cranks out 32 pages per minute: $95 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Brother Compact AirPrint Laser AiO (HLL2390DW) for $94.99 shipped. That’s up to $55 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether it’ll be used at home or in a small office, this laser is ready to make prints, copies, and scans a breeze. With AirPrint in tow, it’s perfect for printing directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It’s able to churn out jobs at up to 32 pages per minute. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Kick all-in-one features to the curb to spend even less. Canon’s imageCLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer is $80 and ready to crank out 26 pages per minute. Bear in mind that you’ll need to use Canon’s printing app to add jobs from a smartphone as AirPrint it not supported.

With network connectivity required for features like AirPrint found in the featured deal, now may be a good time to upgrade your aging Wi-Fi setup. We happen to have some great discounts on mesh networks right now, head over to find options priced from $100.

Brother Compact Laser AiO features:

ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HLL2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices

PRINT MORE, WAIT LESS Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute

