Brother’s AirPrint Laser AiO cranks out 32 pages per minute: $95 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Brother Compact AirPrint Laser AiO (HLL2390DW) for $94.99 shipped. That’s up to $55 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether it’ll be used at home or in a small office, this laser is ready to make prints, copies, and scans a breeze. With AirPrint in tow, it’s perfect for printing directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. It’s able to churn out jobs at up to 32 pages per minute. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Kick all-in-one features to the curb to spend even less. Canon’s imageCLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer is $80 and ready to crank out 26 pages per minute. Bear in mind that you’ll need to use Canon’s printing app to add jobs from a smartphone as AirPrint it not supported.
With network connectivity required for features like AirPrint found in the featured deal, now may be a good time to upgrade your aging Wi-Fi setup. We happen to have some great discounts on mesh networks right now, head over to find options priced from $100.
Brother Compact Laser AiO features:
- ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HLL2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices
- PRINT MORE, WAIT LESS Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute
