Gift Aukey’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at a new low of $14.50 (28% off), more from $6

- Dec. 23rd 2019 12:24 pm ET

0
Aukey Store US via Amazon offers its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $14.39 Prime shipped when code ODH9EC2D has been applied at checkout. Down from $20, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub expands your MacBook, iPad, or Chromebook’s selection of I/O with two USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB-C. It’s entirely bus-powered, and is a perfect option for using legacy devices with your new machine whether out and about or at the office. Reviews are still rolling in, but so far it carries a 5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, we’re seeing HooToo’s four-port USB-C Hub for $5.99 Prime shipped with code XCKTGLI7 via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Down from $22, today’s offer saves you 72% and marks a new all-time low. If you don’t need the variety of ports which make an appearance in our featured deal, then this is a solid alternative. Packed into a metal design, this hub gives you four USB 3.0 ports. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers.

For more Mac accessories, this morning a variety of Twelve South accessories have returned to Black Friday prices. That includes the Curve stand at $41, Backpack for $31, and more.

Aukey 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Turn a single USB-C port into two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports, one USB-C data port, and one Ethernet port for data transfer and internet connection. Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps. The USB-C data port transfers data at up to 480Mbps

