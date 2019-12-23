Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable Two-Pack $8, more

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 3.3-Foot Lightning Cables for $7.94 Prime shipped when applying code H2OAQ5VJ at checkout. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $2 under our previous mention, and the best price we’ve seen. Differing from the traditional Lightning cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your iPhone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Plus, picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch and elsewhere through your home. Rated 4/5 stars from over 405 customers.

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data. Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.

