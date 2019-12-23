Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 90-Degree Lightning Cable Two-Pack $8, more

- Dec. 23rd 2019 10:36 am ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Aukey Store US via Amazon offers a two-pack of its 90-Degree MFi 3.3-Foot Lightning Cables for $7.94 Prime shipped when applying code H2OAQ5VJ at checkout. Typically selling for $15, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $2 under our previous mention, and the best price we’ve seen. Differing from the traditional Lightning cable design, Aukey’s MFi charging cord sports a 90-degree connector. This makes using your iPhone while charging more convenient, and it’s also less stressful for the cable. Plus, picking up two gives you an option for using in bed or on the couch and elsewhere through your home. Rated 4/5 stars from over 405 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Samsung Adaptive Fast Charging Vehicle Charger: $15 (Reg. $30) | Samsung
  • Xcentz Portable Charger 10000mAh 18W PD, Portable: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ code 9TYK8AU5

The braided nylon cable jacket and zinc alloy connectors enhance resistance to wear & tear. The 90° angled connectors allow you to use your device comfortably while it’s charging. They also reduce stress and strain on the cable. The AUKEY 3.3-foot Lightning cable conveniently connects for power & data.

Charge your iPhone or iPad and transfer photos, videos, music, and documents to your computer at up to 480Mbps. Use one cable at home and keep another cable in your office for top-up charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go