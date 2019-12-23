Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Alto’s Odyssey, Tengami, Goat Sim, much more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we are tracking another massive list of notable price drops for the holidays. You can browse through all of the new deals below and the rest of the iOS holiday offers right here. Today’s list includes Severed, This War of Mine, The House of Da Vinci, Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey, all the Goat Simulator games you could ever want, Tengami, Samorost 3, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Severed: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Eyes of Ara: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FRACTER: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magellan: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Farming Simulator 18: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $4 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iMPC: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Causality: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Marshals: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Turnado: $12 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SafeInCloud Pro: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Tengami: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snowboard Party Pro: $10 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PlantDetect – Plant Identifier: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter Pro HD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Night of the Full Moon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Compass Easy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Transistor: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $13 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Reigns: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Game of Thrones: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Playground: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Animal Super Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Obscura 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACEPLAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: RayForce: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Templar Battleforce Elite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: SPACE INVADERS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NeuralCam – Night Mode Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MobileFamilyTree 9: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: MacFamilyTree 9: $30 (Reg. $60)

