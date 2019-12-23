Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Lululemon, Cole Haan, BLACK+DECKER, more

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Lululemon offers up to 65% off select styles of leggings, jackets, more from $29
- Moosejaw offers up to 40% off popular jackets: The North Face, Marmot, more
- Hunter boots, backpacks, and accessories up to 50% off during its Winter Sale
- Nike takes 20% off for late holiday shoppers: Dri-FIT, Tech Fleece, more
- Under Armour offers up to 50% off outlet items and 25% off fleece items
Casual and Formalwear |
- Cole Haan takes up to 65% off sale styles + free shipping: Boots, dress shoes, more
- Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, more from $45
- Save big at J.Crew with extra 40% off all sale styles from $24: Outerwear, shoes, more
- Dockers End of Season Sale offers 50% off khakis, jackets, more from $19
- Clarks Winter Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase
Home Goods and more |
- BLACK+DECKER’s 109-Pc. Bit Set will power through projects: $10.50 (Save 40%)
- This waterproof storage box is a snowmobiling must at just $3.50 (50% off)
- Rubbermaid’s 18-piece Vented Food Storage set drops to $19 shipped (30% off)
- Milwaukee’s M12 5-piece tool kit is a DIY must at $199 (Reg. $349)
- At $100, Dyson’s V7 Handheld Vacuum is within 30 cents of its low (Save $60)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!