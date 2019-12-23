Refresh board game night from $5: Ticket to Ride, Monopoly, Jenga, more

Walmart is now offering the standard version of Ticket to Ride bundled with Ticket to Ride London Edition for $34.99 shipped. Ticket to Ride is currently listed at $35 on its own via Amazon while the London express version adds another $20 in value (although it’s currently on sale down below). You’re essentially saving as much as $20 with today’s bundle deal. Ticket to Ride is the 2 to 5 player classic that takes about 60 minutes to play and the London Edition is an express version of the game that takes about 15 minutes per game. This bundle will add some versatility to your game collection along with a classic in one fell swoop. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Amazon customers. More board game deals below from $5.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best Board Game Deals:

We also have a series of Little Tikes, PAW Patrol and Thomas & Friends toys on sale from $5 today. But if those won’t keep the kids busy, consider some LEGO building kits from $2.50 or these STEAM coding kits at up to 30% off.

Ticket to Ride:

A fast-paced, award-winning board game

Connect iconic North American cities and build your train routes to earn points

Players must compete to grab the best train cards and routes before their opponents

Ticket cards challenge you to plan ahead and connect two faraway cities for additional points

2 to 5 players, 60 minutes, 8+

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!