Clarks Winter Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel
Clarks Winter Sale offers up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off with code TAKE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Hinman Mid Boots will elevate any look. They’re currently on sale for $72 and originally were priced at $100. These boots have a cushioned insole for comfort and a treaded outsole that promotes traction during winter weather. This style is also extremely versatile to wear with jeans or dress pants alike, depending on the occasion. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Hinman Mid Boots $72 (Orig. $100)
- Clarkdale Hill Boots $80 (Orig. $170)
- Oliver Top Leather Boots $64 (Orig. $150)
- Atticus Limit Leather Boots $64 (Orig. $135)
- Pace Barnes Leather Loafers $52 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Posie Freya Leather Boots $64 (Orig. $170)
- Spiced Ruby Leather Boots $52 (Orig. $130)
- Clarkdale Arlo Boots $96 (Orig. $160)
- Maypearl Ramie Leather Boots $80 (Orig. $130)
- Calla Blossom Suede $64 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!