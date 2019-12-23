Clarks Winter Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

Clarks Winter Sale offers up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off with code TAKE20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Hinman Mid Boots will elevate any look. They’re currently on sale for $72 and originally were priced at $100. These boots have a cushioned insole for comfort and a treaded outsole that promotes traction during winter weather. This style is also extremely versatile to wear with jeans or dress pants alike, depending on the occasion. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

