CORSAIR’S HARPOON gaming mouse sports RGB + more at just $10

Best Buy is offering the CORSAIR HARPOON Wired RGB USB Optical Gaming Mouse for $9.99 with free in-store pickup. Normally $30, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering RGB coloring, this mouse is great for matching whatever your desk setup consists of. Plus, you’ll net a maximum DPI of 6000 for precise movement tracking, making sure you’re always at the top of your game. There are six programmable buttons here, making it simple to map what you need so it’s always within reach. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

This is likely one of the most budget-friendly mice that you’ll find. However, Amazon does offer an AmazonBasics’ Wired Mouse for $7 Prime shipped. You’ll lose out on the 6000 DPI and RGB features in today’s lead deal, but save an extra 30% in the process.

CORSAIR HARPOON Wired RGB Mouse features:

Maintain meticulous control while gaming with this CORSAIR HARPOON mouse. This lightweight, contoured navigation device fits naturally in your hand, reducing fatigue over long periods, and the 6000 dpi optical sensor is ideal for precise movements. Preconfigured for optimum performance, this CORSAIR HARPOON mouse requires no additional software or drivers.

