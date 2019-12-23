Dockers End of Season Sale offers 50% off khakis, jackets, more from $19

Dockers is currently having its End of Season Sale with 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Orders of $50 or more receive free delivery. The Grant Boots are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $90, however during the sale you can find them for $45. These chelsea style boots feature stretch sides, which makes it easy to take on and off. It also features two color options for versatility and a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Dockers or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another standout is the Bomber Jacket that will become a go-to in your wardrobe. This jacket can easily be dressed up or down and it’s currently on sale for $49. To compare, it was originally priced at $98.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, be sure to check out Sperry’s Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off boat shoes, boots, and more.

