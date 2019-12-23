Sit on bungie cords with Euro Style’s unique office chair: $159 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is offering the Euro Style Bungie Office Chair for $159 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $61+ off the going rate and is the best offer we can find right now. This chair is comprised of bungie cords are bound to be both supportive and fun to sit on. On top of that you score a unique look that won’t be found in many other offices. It’s height-adjustable and swivels a full 360-degrees. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

If something basic will do, have a look at this mesh office chair at $40. After 10-15 minutes of assembly, you’ll be ready to roll. It supports up to 250-pounds and features an ergonomic design. It currently sits at a 4.1/5 star rating from nearly 3,300 Amazon shoppers.

Not that you’ve got a new chair, why not further improve your experience with some added screen real estate. Today’s monitor deals include Samsung’s 28-inch 4K Monitor for $260 (Reg. $320). If that cost is too high, there are several others priced from $80.

Euro Style Office Chair features:

Bungie goes hi-tech. Or is it lo-tech? Either way, this is the Bungie made for fun. Blue. Green. Pink. Red. Any color loops you choose, this one is bound to brighten up an office or a kid’s room. Game on!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!