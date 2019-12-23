Express takes 50% off sitewide before the holidays with deals from $15

- Dec. 23rd 2019 4:02 pm ET

For a limited time only, Express is offering 50% off sitewide, including denim, sweaters, outerwear, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Winter is a great time to update your denim. The Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans are a standout for men and they’re currently on sale for $44. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $88. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and it has a perfect hem to roll for a fashionable look. It also has five pockets that can easily store essentials such as a wallet. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Express.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

