Express takes 50% off sitewide before the holidays with deals from $15

For a limited time only, Express is offering 50% off sitewide, including denim, sweaters, outerwear, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Winter is a great time to update your denim. The Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans are a standout for men and they’re currently on sale for $44. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $88. This style is infused with stretch for added comfort and it has a perfect hem to roll for a fashionable look. It also has five pockets that can easily store essentials such as a wallet. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Express.
Our top picks for men include:
- White Outsole Boots $74 (Orig. $148)
- Slim Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans $44 (Orig. $88)
- Long Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $30)
- Check Flannel Jogger Pants $25 (Orig. $50)
- Supersoft Hoodie $20 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- High Waisted Hyper Stretch Jeans $40 (Orig. $80)
- Clip Dot Sweetheart Peplum Top $30 (Orig. $60)
- Cozy Brushed Tunic Sweater $40 (Orig. $80)
- Shawl Collar Puffer Coat $74 (Orig. $148)
- Plaid Shirt Dress $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
