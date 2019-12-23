Garmin’s DriveSmart and DriveAssist GPS’ are on sale from $99 refurbished

- Dec. 23rd 2019 12:46 pm ET

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $99 shipped when the code DAISY is used at checkout. Down from its $250 original price, Amazon offers it for $160 in new condition now and this is a match for our last mention. If you’re planning any larger trips after the festive holidays, then a solid GPS is a must. While most smartphones function as a navigational device, they do have their limits. The GPS signal isn’t quite as strong as a dedicated unit, and if you lose signal, then navigation has the potential to drop out as well. Garmin’s DriveSmart offers a near 7-inch display with offline map access, plus smart features when connected to any LTE-enabled device. Plus, you’ll get lifetime map updates along with traffic information, making sure you’re always up-to-date. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more GPS deals.

Other refurbished GPS deals:

If you’d prefer to just stick to using your smartphone, be sure to grab a dash mount for it. The iOttie Easy One Touch Connect sports Alexa built-in for easy voice commands while driving. Plus, at just $50, you’re saving at least 50% over going with one of today’s lead deals.

Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS features:

  • Easy-to-use GPS navigator with connected features and bright 6.95-Inch Capacitive touch display.
  • Detailed maps of North America with free lifetime updates. Battery: Rechargeable lithium-ion. Battery life is up to 1 hour
  • Provides real-time services, such as live traffic and select Live parking, when using free smartphone link app on your compatible smartphone

