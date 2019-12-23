Greenworks 8-inch electric multi-tool cleans up your property for $179

Amazon offers the Greenworks 8-inch 40V Cordless Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer System for $178.88 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $219 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. While the yard work may have drawn to a close for 2019, this is a great time to score off-season savings on a popular electric multi-tool kit. Greenworks includes an 8-inch pole saw and hedge trimmer as part of this bundle, plus a 2Ah battery that is compatible with its 40V lineup, and a wall charger. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 200 Amazon reviewers.

If you just need the pole saw alone, save further and go with a simplified kit for $119. You’ll also drop down from 40V to 24V worth of power here, all things that are worth being considered. This kit is great for small limbs around your property but you should be wary of going after anything larger than a few inches here. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Jump into our Green Deals guide for additional markdowns on LED light bulbs, electric scooters, and much more.

Greenworks 8-inch 40V Trimmer System features:

G-max 40V li-ion battery system powers multiple tools for complete yard system–includes 2Ah battery and charger

20-Inch steel dual action blade for optimal performance and durability

8 inch pole saw for easy trimming of branches. Pole Saw Weight (without battery)-8.38 pounds. Pole Hedge Trimmer Weight (without battery)- 9.57 pounds

Automatic oiler applies oil to bar and chain when needed to ensure durability and optimal use with a translucent oil tank for clear view of oil level

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!