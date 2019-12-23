Hunter boots, backpacks, and accessories up to 50% off during its Winter Sale

- Dec. 23rd 2019 4:48 pm ET

0
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive Black Friday coverage, the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Hunter takes up to 50% off select styles during its Winter Sale with deals on popular boots and accessories. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Original Moc Toe Short Rain Boots are on sale for $105, which is $70 off the original rate. These boots are completely waterproof, which is great for winter weather, however you can wear them year-round. They’re also lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. Best of all, you can find them in two versatile color options: gray or black. Find the rest of our top picks from Hunter below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Hunter Boots

Hunter Boots

About the Author