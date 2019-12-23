LEGO’s Jurassic World Triceratops Rampage set is $48 (20% off), more from $8

Walmart is currently offering the LEGO Jurassic World Triceratops Rampage set for $48 shipped. It’s also available for free in-store pickup for those hoping to put it under the tree. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low. This 447-piece set is headlined by a brick-built Triceratops that measures over seven-inches long. On top of that, you’ll assemble various Jurassic World-themed builds like a gate, Egg Spinner ride, and more. This kit is then completed by Owen Grady, Simon Masrani, Allison Miles, and tourist mini figures. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals starting at $8.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Don’t forget to check out our ongoing coverage of LEGO’s 2019 Advent Calendars. We also just took a hands-on look at the new Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper BrickHeadz figures.

LEGO Jurassic World Triceratops Rampage features:

Youngsters will love creating exciting dinosaur action adventures with this LEGO® Jurassic World 75937 Triceratops Rampage building toy. The colorful LEGO dinosaur playset includes an Egg Spinner ride with 3 dinosaur-egg seats for minifigures and spinning function, plus a gate and waiting area for the ride. There is also a posable Jurassic World Triceratops dinosaur toy figure, collapsible fence ­and a minifigure buggy to play out a dinosaur escape and pursuit. This building toy for kids includes 4 minifigures to inspire creative role-play.

