Manfrotto’s Compact Aluminum Tripod features a ball head for $35 (Reg. $50)

Today only, via its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Manfrotto Compact Action Aluminum Tripod for $34.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has it for $50 where it’s never gone for less. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This tripod is perfect for the person in your life who’s just starting out with photography. It offers a maximum height of 61-inches and folds to just 17.8-inches. Offering a unique “pistol-grip” ball head, this tripod is super easy to adjust and moves to just about any angle. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

With just a bit of your savings, grab this smartphone mount from Manfrotto at Amazon. It’s under $10 Prime shipped and will let you use an iPhone or Android device to capture your pictures instead of a dedicated camera.

However, those looking for something super compact to use with a smartphone will want to grab the above phone mount with Manfrotto’s Pixi Mini Tripod. You’ll pay $18 for the mini tripod and around $10 for the phone mount, coming in at $28 total. This is $7 less than today’s lead deal and still gives you a killer setup.

Manfrotto Compact Aluminum Tripod features:

High-quality aluminium design

Perfect for entry-level SLRs with standard lenses

Switch from photo to movie mode almost instantly

Quick-release plate supports a wide range of devices

Includes a special adapter for higher-specification cameras

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!